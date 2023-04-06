Woman tells brother he's selfish for marrying his daughter's bully's mom; asks AITA?

It's tough dealing with your child getting bullied. You have to teach them how to stick up for themselves, talk to their teachers to ensure they are protected, and sometimes contact their bully's parents to ensure they are aware of the behavior. What usually doesn't happen is you meet your child's bully's parent and fall in love with them.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman tells her brother that he's an inconsiderate jerk for marrying his daughter's bully's mom.

She writes:

My brother (39M) has a daughter Piper (15F). When Piper was four years old, her mom died. My brother told Piper so much about her, and they had some special photos of her mom that were treasured. When Piper was six, she started being teased by this girl called Nancy (15F now).