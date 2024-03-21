Man has mental breakdown when he receives 'sociopathic' mother's inheritance; 'My family & my GF has turned against me.' AITA? 2 HARROWING UPDATES.

I saw so much and wrote about all of it but also picked up a pretty terrible drinking habit along the way and when I returned home. Something with which I am still struggling as I type this.

I haven’t spoken to my brother for almost 4 years which crushes me every day of my life.

I miss him so much but I just can’t seem to get through to him or my stepfather (who I also love very much) in that I would give them most of what they want money-wise but they have since become evangelical Christians (whole other can of worms) and what I’m willing to do is suddenly not enough.