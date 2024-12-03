Man offended by groom's wedding guest list; 'How could you exclude my GF?' AITA?

Which she has not met yet) where else i have met most of her friends seems be having a bigger effect on why she feels like I’m keeping her away and this happening twice in a row in the the space of a few months is making the situation feel like a lot more like I’m not including her in my life for big events. Which isn’t the case for me at all but idk if i handle the situation poorly or not.

Let's see what readers thought:

owlcradin writes:

NTA. It seems like the question at hand is whether it was appropriate for you to have not pushed harder for an invite to be extended to your GF. If she has an expectation that you 'try harder' she is being unreasonable.