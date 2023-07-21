Man offends date by laughing at her dream of being a 'child-free housewife;' AITA?

There are a few classic debates when it comes to dating etiquette (always at least reach for your wallet when the check comes), but most people agree that mocking your potential partner's dreams won't land you a second date...

So, when a conflicted single man on the search for a soulmate decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about offending his date's future plan, people were ready to roast him.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for laughing at a childfree woman wanting to be a housewife?

I've been online dating for quite a while. My profile very clearly states,” I'm dating with marriage as the end goal.'

I matched a few weeks ago with a charming woman who said she also was dating with the intent to get married, with the caveat of wanting a traditional relationship where she would be a housewife.

I agree that I would be happy with that arrangement, in the future. We chat about a variety of subjects and set up a date for an early dinner two weeks out (today).