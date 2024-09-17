Man pays for stepdaughter's wedding instead of giving bio daughter money for college. AITA? UPDATED

"AITA for paying for my stepdaughter's wedding instead giving my daughter more college money?"

I (51M) have 2 kids (25F, 19F) with my ex, and 2 stepkids (23F, 21M) from my current marriage. 25F started college quite a few years ago, and I had a college fund. She got into an Ivy school and received a small % in financial aid (didn't qualify for more).

She's now completing her masters from the same school, and doing a paid internship with a big organization. 25F still has some student loans left. 23F is getting married next year and I'm contributing a decent amount to the wedding. I have a good income and also a decent amount of savings.

Bottom line is that 25F found out I was paying for part of the wedding and she's been pretty upset saying that I could've used some of that money to help her out.