Man pays his twin to pretend to be him at family Christmas party to prove a point.

What happens, though, when you're so frustrated with feeling left out of your spouse's family events that you play a seemingly harmless prank on them to prove a point? So, when a disgruntled man consulted the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his decision to send his twin to his wife's Christmas party, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I am 31, and have an identical twin brother. For a while I’ve told my wife that none of her family members notice me or care about anything I do on Christmas Eve but they insist on me attending.
She told me that’s not true, they genuinely like me and enjoy talking to me. But I know that the only times they’ve included me I had to basically insert myself into conversations and it feels awkward and unnatural.