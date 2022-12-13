Man pays his twin to pretend to be him at family Christmas party to prove a point.

Spending a holiday with your partner's family can always be a bit of an adjustment when it comes to keeping up with inside jokes you don't understand or memories you weren't there for...

What happens, though, when you're so frustrated with feeling left out of your spouse's family events that you play a seemingly harmless prank on them to prove a point? So, when a disgruntled man consulted the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his decision to send his twin to his wife's Christmas party, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for replacing myself with my twin brother at my in-laws’ Christmas Eve party to see if anyone noticed?

I am 31, and have an identical twin brother. For a while I’ve told my wife that none of her family members notice me or care about anything I do on Christmas Eve but they insist on me attending.