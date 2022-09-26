Man asks if he's wrong to use UV light to recharge watch on plane.

It's hard to travel no matter what. When this man is conflicted about how to act on a flight, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for using a UV light to recharge my watch on a plane?"

Background: Parts of the dial on my watch are luminous so that they're visible in the dark. It's quite common among higher end timepieces and it's essential for seeing the time, as well as being a neat party trick and conversation starter. The material (Chromalight) recharges with UV light, so I carry a torch to recharge it.