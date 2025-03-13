Man plans to break up with girlfriend of 8 months after discovering he was a 'dare-date.' AITA?

"AITA for wanting to break up with my girlfriend because I was a 'dare-date?'"

I'm really stuck and need some advice before I potentially nuke what has been so far, a good eight month relationship. So for a quick background. My GF (24F) and I (27M) have been dating for around eight months now. I first met her at a funeral of all places. I wasn't close to the deceased (they were a friend's uncle, I was just along to keep him company).

In any case I wasn't particularly sad-looking. I was talking with a family friend and smiling, which she noticed and made a pretty morbid joke asking if I put him in the casket. It was so blunt I just sort-of snort/laughed and we got to chatting all afternoon, ending up with her number in my phone by the end of it.