Man plans to break up with girlfriend of 8 months after discovering he was a 'dare-date.' AITA?

I'm really stuck and need some advice before I potentially nuke what has been so far, a good eight month relationship. So for a quick background. My GF (24F) and I (27M) have been dating for around eight months now. I first met her at a funeral of all places. I wasn't close to the deceased (they were a friend's uncle, I was just along to keep him company).
In any case I wasn't particularly sad-looking. I was talking with a family friend and smiling, which she noticed and made a pretty morbid joke asking if I put him in the casket. It was so blunt I just sort-of snort/laughed and we got to chatting all afternoon, ending up with her number in my phone by the end of it.
She was funny, witty, pretty and a genuinely fun girl to be around. So of course I took a chance and asked her out, which she accepted rather eagerly. My ego was through the roof at that, little did I know...I came home a little earlier from work last night (I was covering a shift and the bloke I was covering came in anyway, so they didn't need me for eight hours.)
Anyway I came home earlier than planned and overheard my GF laughing with someone on her phone. I was about to surprise her with a little jump-scare when she said and I quote "I never meant for this whole thing with BF to last so long. I'd never normally date someone like him."
She spotted me shortly after saying that, I admit, I made a noise I can't even begin to explain and she heard me. I'd never seen someone go that pale before. She was all wide teary-eyes and quivering lips.
GF then spent the next hour or so confessing that she never planned to date me, but once her friends found out she'd given me her number, they found a pic of me online and apparently found me so hilariously unattractive that GF just HAD to fake-date me for a week to give me "hope." I wish I was joking. Her friends and apparently GF are all still stuck in their mean-girl high school phase.
GF agreed but I guess apparently '"forgot?" about it because we've been dating for eight months, not one week. She told me that she was stupid for agreeing with it and that I was a really good bloke, and that she really did love me but she never expected to actually feel that way about me.
Why? Because I'm not her "usual type of guy." When I asked her to elaborate, she mumbled that she didn't initially find me attractive at all, but after dating for a few weeks she stopped caring about my looks.
I admit I sort of lost my temper here and called her an immature waste of my time. I told her I wished she'd just dumped me a week into dating because to find all this shit out eight months in, when I cared about her, LOVED her was Fing foul! I'm staying with my mom at the moment because I need space to think and vent. Would I be T/A if I dumped GF for this?
So I've turned my phone back on and it's a mess of texts, voicemails and missed calls. I've only listened to a couple but she's absolutely sobbing her heart out and pleading for me to come home so she can explain. Nothing from her friends mind you, just her. Says it all really. No idea what to do, but now I feel like rubbish.
your-yogurt said:
NTA. even if you didn't care about the "joke" part of it, she didn't go out with you because she wanted to, but was pushed by her friends. and then what? did she give a play by play after your first date to said friends?
Did she share your intimate moments with the friends? was your first kiss also a joke? Was she hesitate to kiss you cause of the joke? did she even want to kiss you? It's thoughts like that would drive me nuts cause at what point did her joke turn into real affection? or was she cringing and flinching for those first few dates?
How can you be with someone who thought you were "gross" for...how long? Weeks? days? NTA.
montauk6 said:
NTA, sorry things ended up like this. But, damn, it's really bizarre. I mean, you're there at the funeral, chatting with your friend, SHE approaches you and breaks the ice. Why would she make the first move, so to speak, if you were so hideous? Then you two find yourselves engaged in conversation, so there was a rapport.
Finally, she gives YOU her number, and you start dating. I'm wondering... hmm... maybe she was and HAS BEEN into you. But her idiot friends started clowning her that she succumbed to the peer pressure so that she wouldn't lose favor with them, if that makes any sense. She's still at fault, don't get me wrong. This is not middle school after all, y'all are some grown folks.
The reason for this theory is first-hand experience. I remember this girl in my 7th grade science class whom all the guys thought was ugly but I found her incredibly hot (as much as a 7th grade boy could). But my shyness on top of my cowardice in getting taunted about it, I didn't even try.
I'm just saying that you're right to be offended and want to drop the whole thing but maybe you can have a no-nonsense heart-to-heart with her and ask her the questions I suggested (you came to me, why? etc.). Good luck with it, sir
IvyNash said:
Honestly you are never the ahole for breaking up a relationship, because if the feelings for you aren't there anymore and you do not want to be with a person, there's no point in continuing. That being said, dating someone as a joke/prank/dare is always an ahole move, your feelings are valid and NTA.
junegonzalvo said:
NTA. What she did was cruel and immature, and it’s completely valid to feel hurt and betrayed. Starting a relationship as a dare or a joke is messed up, and the fact that she kept this from you for eight months makes it even worse.
Sure, she might have developed real feelings for you over time, but that doesn’t erase how it all began. You deserve someone who values you from the start, not someone who had to “get over” your looks or whatever. Take your time to process, but don’t feel guilty for wanting to end things. You’re not rubbish, she’s the one who messed up.
Efficient_Win8604 said:
NTA - sounds like the plot to a really bad Rom-Com. Unattractive guy meets hot chick at a funeral and hit it off. Falls in love only to find the date was a dare. Hot chick falls for guy but the truth comes out…you get to finish the story however you like.
InevitableMountain15 said:
NTA she and her friends are awful. You've been the punch line in their mean jokes for eight months! Breaking up is the right choice.