Man plans divorce after wife decides she wants to be a homemaker, 'I make 90% of our income.' AITA?

She's staying at a cousin's place and everyone from her family and friends keep bombarding me via text or calls to tell me I'm an ahole for not supporting her staying home and taking over house work. Apparently she's not even eating properly and ended up at the hospital 2 times already (which I can confirm is true) AITA?

FAQ (brought up a lot by friends and family): What about if you had kids? I had a vasectomy done at 20 and never wanted kids, even being snipped I still use condoms just in case, we both agreed on no kids since before dating. Who cooks dinner during the week?: I do all 7 days of it and pack her lunch as well.