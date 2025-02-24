Man plans to skip wife's cousin's wedding, 'I don't know her at all.' AITA? UPDATED

A couple of my uncles called me to ask me to change my plans so I could attend, and my parents want me to be there too. I thought of changing my flight to later, so I'd be going after the wedding for just a day, and then coming back with my wife and daughter.

I told my wife about this, and I was pretty sure she'd be on board, because even though she's very close to her cousin, I don't know her at all. However, she got really upset, saying we had a plan, that she wanted me to be there at the wedding with her, that she wanted good photos of our family.