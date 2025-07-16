Man plans to surprise wife with footage of a concert she couldn't go to. WIBTA? 'She missed out.'

"WIBTA if I played a concert for my wife that she couldn’t go to?"

So I (33M) have a wife (32F) who is a big fan of Coldplay. It’s literally on her bucket list to go to a concert of theirs. Well, her birthday is coming up and her brother offered to take her to an upcoming concert in Miami that Coldplay is putting on with their current tour.

He said all we had to do was buy her plane ticket and he would handle the rest. Concert ticket, hotel stay and most of the food (she would buy anything extra she wanted which we were both fine with). However, as time went on and we tried to find out when to buy the plane ticket, he kept coming up with more and more excuses as to why he couldn’t get everything handled and planned.