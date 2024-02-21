Man plans to break up with 'insatiable eater' GF after she gained 60+ pounds. AITA?

"WIBTA if I break up with my GF over her weight?"

I (28m) am 6'5" 200 lbs and go to the gym 3 times a week and go for jogs daily. I met my GF (24) at the gym about 2 years ago. She's smaller and was thin at the time, she was cute and funny and we hit it off really well.

Almost a year ago we decided to move in together and I noticed then she had gained a couple pounds but didn't think anything of it. Ever since then she has consistently put on more and more weight. Easily 60+ pounds now. Of course she no longer works out either.

I find her eating habits and appearance gross now. The thin girl I was so attracted too has been replaced by an insatiable eater. She eats bags of candy and wants fast food for every meal.