Man plans to leave wife when they're trying to get pregnant, 'she did not take it well.' AITA?

She'll only be able to participate in them at most three months out of the year here. I agreed because all of that was reasonable. Well we've been here for 2 years and the cold hasn't been that hard on her body, but because of water conditions and pollution she actually gets to participate in her hobbies less than anticipated.

My father passed away, and my mom isn't doing great but I have fallen in love with getting to be an uncle to my nieces. I've never lived around them before but it's the best and I feel really guilty leaving my sisters after my parents are gone. Wife and I are trying for a baby and we're actually waiting to see if it took this time. I admitted to her that I want to stay, but would be willing retire south.