Man plays whale sounds to drown out neighbor's 'nightly activities.' AITA? UPDATED

She recently threatened to get the landlord involved though. So, AITA for using whale mating calls to drown out my neighbor’s very loud love life?

UPDATE:

She came over and I expected anything but this to be honest... She said that she won't be involving the landlord anymore, since she started to like the whale sounds. Apparently, I accidentally conditioned her and her boyfriend to get turned on by whale mate calls by playing them everytime they were shaboinking.

Now I'm glad to say that the issue is resolved and we're all satisfied! I can get my good night's sleep with my calming whale sounds and they can have a nice night as well.