Man plots revenge against wife, 'Your pet hoarding RUINED our lives.' AITA? STRANGE UPDATES.

Have the kids go to a friend’s house or family house for the day or afternoon. Sit down and have a frank conversation with your wife that no one can live like this. It is very unhealthy. She needs to help herself before she can help others. But she has to get help.

Tell her you have set up family and separate counseling for you all. Advise her that all the animals need to go to homes where people can properly take care of them. If she refuses let her know that is her choice but you will have to contact animal control or some organization to come and take the animals.