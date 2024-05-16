Man points out a 'pattern' in girlfriend's spending habits, 'it's just a coincidence.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to pay for the full night and pointing out a pattern?"

I live with my partner and one thing I've started noticing is she will regularly suggest days out or dates or trips away etc and then if we plan it out, she'll complain about actually being short of money so she doesn't think she can afford to go. She'll expect me to offer to pay for most things while we go away. A couple of times doesn't bother me but it's starting to become more frequent.

An example is that this week we had a nice restautant booked to go to, then my gf decides to but some new clothes and furniture. Once she bought that she then said she can't afford the meal so I'd either have to pay or we'd have to cancel.