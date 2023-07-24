Man 'pregames' wife's 'tiny' dinners with fast fast food; AITA?

Deciding on what to eat can be a tense topic for couples, but are secret stops for burgers and fries the perfect compromise?

So, when a hungry husband decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about his wife's cooking, people everywhere were eager to hear the gossip.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for 'pregaming' my wife's dinners?

My wife and I are both 32. Since we got married and moved in together five months ago, my wife has simply not made nearly enough food for me. This is not a kind of situation where I'm constantly agitated at her for incompetence or anything like that.

I would be more than happy to microwave a burrito. I would be more than happy to whip up a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.