Man proposes to his girlfriend 'plain and simple.' 'No ring? No speech?' 'It's killing me.' AITA?

On Sunday, my girlfriend and I had a normal date. We went to get sushi, watched a movie, and then decided to go on a long walk in base. At some point we stopped and sat down on her truck.
We had a deep talk about our relationship, like things we wanted to change, how we see our relationship, visioning our future together, and even talking about how we’re sure we want to get married.
This is no excuse but things to keep in mind is that I'm very impulsive and I'm diagnosed with ADHD. But anyways, I hopped down from the trunk and asked her to get down so we can take a walk. I then got on one knee and asked “will you marry me?”
Plain and simple. I've been thinking about it for awhile and it's killing me because I only asked her that because I knew I wanted her to be with me for the rest of my life and also because it felt like the right moment.
AITA? I love her so much and I wish I could’ve made it better like the movies. She said yes btw. I told her I felt bad and sh$%ty but she told me it was perfect. I told my friend we got engaged and he said “you didn't say her name and that you wanted to marry her? No ring? No speech?” Is he just jealous, or what?
quixotic_jacka$s said:
If it worked it worked, buddy. Now take her somewhere cool af and get her a dope ring. And give her the ring there. But you’re engaged, buddy so hell yea NTA.
CrabbiestAsp said:
NTA. Movies are not real life so we don't always have to mimic them. You felt like that moment was the right time to ask and your fiancee said yes so she must be ok with it. That's all that matters
My husband asked me to marry him at home. We had been playing a drinking game we made up and ended up lying in bed being idiots and he asked me. I said yes. He was going to drive to a lookout and ask but he said this felt more natural. It was perfect because it was us.
Dizzy-Government-289 said:
Nta. You asked her in the moment and she said yes. She knows that you are sincere and it was from your heart, I’d call that pretty perfect. Now you can ask her if she wants to go ring shopping together to pick out a ring or if she’d like you to choose and have the ring be a surprise. Congratulations.
Animallover1970 said:
NTA. Think about it this way, now she gets to choose her ring with you!! This was a perfect proposal, she even said so herself. It's the feeling that matters, not all the frilly-nilly around it. Congrats on being engaged, and don't forget the ring!
Accomplished_Wrap_92 said:
NTA, she loved it, then that is all that matters. My husband proposed when I was laying down on the couch with our baby. Was it the most romantic no but it was perfect as it was.
Mapilean said:
NTA. You spoke from your heart, which is what really matters in a proposal. All the rest are just props that underline your feelings, but the most important part of a proposal is your deep, sincere desire to be with her for the rest of your life.
Your gf saw it all and deeply appreciated it: it was perfect for her because you were perfect. Your feelings were perfect. Your ardent desire to marry her was perfect. Your friend's opinion doesn't count: he is not you and it's just an opinion. I wish you a truly happy life with her.