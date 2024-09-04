Man proposes to his girlfriend 'plain and simple.' 'No ring? No speech?' 'It's killing me.' AITA?

"AITA for not having a ring, speech, or romantic scenery when proposing to my girlfriend?"

On Sunday, my girlfriend and I had a normal date. We went to get sushi, watched a movie, and then decided to go on a long walk in base. At some point we stopped and sat down on her truck.

We had a deep talk about our relationship, like things we wanted to change, how we see our relationship, visioning our future together, and even talking about how we’re sure we want to get married.

This is no excuse but things to keep in mind is that I'm very impulsive and I'm diagnosed with ADHD. But anyways, I hopped down from the trunk and asked her to get down so we can take a walk. I then got on one knee and asked “will you marry me?”