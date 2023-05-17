Man proposes to GF with a non-traditional ring because she's a nurse and GF hates it.

Proposing is an ordeal and a half. Getting the right ring, finding the right moment, waiting for an answer, so many things can go wrong. If you're considering proposing, you better know your partner well.
He writes:
I(29m) wanted to propose to my gf(28f). She's a nurse, so she can't wear rings at work. I wanted to give her something she could always keep with her. I am a graphic designer, so I designed a ring and chain I thought she would like.
The ring is in a style she's worn before and likes, with a diamond and opals, which are her favorite. The chain is relatively small, sturdy, and made of a stainless steel core with alternating gold and silver links over the top, so it's stronger.
The clasp for the chain is invisible, and the ring can be clipped on and off of the ring without having to take the chain off. I made it so that she could turn it and hide the clip so she could wear the chain separately from the ring.