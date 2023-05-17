Man proposes to GF with a non-traditional ring because she's a nurse and GF hates it.

Proposing is an ordeal and a half. Getting the right ring, finding the right moment, waiting for an answer, so many things can go wrong. If you're considering proposing, you better know your partner well.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one man proposes to his girlfriend, and it backfires on him.

He writes:

I(29m) wanted to propose to my gf(28f). She's a nurse, so she can't wear rings at work. I wanted to give her something she could always keep with her. I am a graphic designer, so I designed a ring and chain I thought she would like.

The ring is in a style she's worn before and likes, with a diamond and opals, which are her favorite. The chain is relatively small, sturdy, and made of a stainless steel core with alternating gold and silver links over the top, so it's stronger.