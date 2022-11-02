Someecards Logo
"Who do I choose between my wife and love-child?"

Coming back from cheating is hard. Coming back from cheating and getting someone else pregnant is harder. Raising the child that was a product of your cheating while also having a healthy relationship with your original spouse is the hardest. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a man tries his best to do all the above.

My wife and I have a son(17M) together. Sixteen years ago, I was drunk and slept with another woman, resulting in another child(16F). My wife forgave me but made it clear that she didn't want to be near my daughter. I have my daughter every other weekend, and my wife would go to her parent's home whenever she was with me.

A few days ago, we were going out with my extended family, and my daughter was also invited, but her mom wasn't invited. She asked me if I could give her a ride, and I said yes, but when my wife found out, she said that while she doesn't have a problem with my daughter being there, she doesn't want her to come with us.

