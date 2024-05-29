Man 'punishes' family by no longer doing birthdays, holidays, or vacations. 'My dad screwed us over.' AITA?

I told him that we had never talked about moving back there, and we never would. That we would rather be stuck renting for a while longer than be stuck somewhere we didn’t want to be, and the “move to a cheaper city” wouldn’t work for us.

He said “so be it” and gave us the amount and that was that. I expressed gratitude and thanked him for the money. It is still towards the goal. Well because of this shift in our finances, we have had to make a lot of changes to save up the rest of the money.

We have had to cut out vacations, birthday gifts, holidays, etc. We won’t be traveling home for a few years. At our current rate, we should have an ok down payment by the end of next year (2025).