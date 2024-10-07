Man 'purposefully excludes' coworker from group plan, 'I don't like her.' AITA?

"AITA 'purposefully excluding' a coworker?"

I (28M) work in a team of 7 people. A new girl Jess (26F) joined a couple months ago who I don't really care for. I am polite to her while we work but we don't share any hobbies or overlap in any way.

I think she's a bit pretentious to be honest. She's always talking about her living in London in her early twenties. It's her whole personality, talking about all the expensive things she used to do and how she's "sooooo broke" as a result. We are all paid very well for what we do and the area we live in.