Man puts his foot down with ex-wife; 'I'm NOT giving you money for your other children.' AITA?

When this man is concerned that he's not being a good ex-husband, he asks the internet:

"AITA for refusing to give my ex extra money for her other children?"

My ex-wife and I have a 9 year old son together. We broke up when he was 1 after I found out she was cheating on me.

Right after I left her she told me she was pregnant and attempted to pass the baby off as mine but I knew based on how far along she was that it couldn't be mine.

We hadn't been together like that for months at that point. But she kept trying until she was 5 months when she conceded that I wasn't buying it.