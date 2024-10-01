Man reaches MAJOR crossroads in relationship; 'It's been 10 years. Is it OK to leave?' UPDATED 3X

Among the criticism saying I shouldn't just make that decision, a lot of you are saying I need to clarify to her how certain I am that I don't want children. I did mention that, maybe I didn't make it clear enough, but that has already happened.

She has talked to me about it, about whether there was any chance I'd change my mind. I have been as clear as I could have been that there was not.

And she has accepted it, and made her choice to stay with me despite that. These are things that have already happened. But despite making that choice it has been clear, painfully so, that she still does want children. That is why I'm taking the decision out of her hands.