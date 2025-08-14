Man refuse to name firstborn child after wife's deceased dog, 'it isn't a human name.' AITA?

I, 31M, am expecting my first kid with my wife of 2 years, 26F. We have been together for 3.5 years. We met at a bar and instantly clicked. She has always wanted to be a mom and considers herself a 'maternal' person. She is 6 months pregnant and it has been an easy pregnancy.
We both have relatively established jobs and make well above our means. We both have debt remaining from school, but we make our payments on time etc. All of this is to say that our relationship is stable and developed and there aren't really any external problems. Our families love each other, we have friends separate from each other, and everything is healthy.
We have one problem though. She is absolutely dead set on naming our kid after her deceased dog from when she was a child. I honestly think this is really strange. We are having a girl and the name isn't a "human" name (in my opinion). I don't want to say exactly what it is but it's pretty similar to Lucky.
I feel uncomfortable about naming our daughter a dog name. I don't think that dogs lives are less valuable than human lives, however our daughter is going to have a life beyond us. I would be weirded out if I were named after a dog.
I don't know how to approach this subject with my wife because she has wanted to name her future child after her childhood dog since she was a teenager. WIBTA if I refused to name our kid after her dog? I don't want a blow up fight over this but I feel like this will affect our future child in the long term.
NTA, but people really need to start having this conversation before kids are involved.
NTA. Names are always 2 yes, 1 no. If you say no that should be it. That's so weird though and I agree with you, I'd feel weird if I knew I was named after a dog
NTA. Names should be agreed to by both parents. Funny enough, my dad told me once that my brother got his name bc it was one he wanted to use for a puppy and my mom said it was too good a name to waste on a dog...
NTA. Parenting decisions aren't one person being to railroad the other to force them to give in. Names are two yes situation. You both get a say.
NTA, but maybe there’s a way to compromise or find a human name that’s similar enough? If it helps at all, the late great Steve Irwin named his daughter after his favorite crocodile (Bindi) and his favorite dog (Suey) in that order.
NTA solely because naming a child requires two yeses. A single no and the name is vetoed. It’s both of your child and you have to both agree on a name. Naming a child is the time where no one should give in to a name they don’t agree on.