Man refuse to name firstborn child after wife's deceased dog, 'it isn't a human name.' AITA?

"WIBTA for refusing to name my child after my wife's deceased dog?"

I, 31M, am expecting my first kid with my wife of 2 years, 26F. We have been together for 3.5 years. We met at a bar and instantly clicked. She has always wanted to be a mom and considers herself a 'maternal' person. She is 6 months pregnant and it has been an easy pregnancy.

We both have relatively established jobs and make well above our means. We both have debt remaining from school, but we make our payments on time etc. All of this is to say that our relationship is stable and developed and there aren't really any external problems. Our families love each other, we have friends separate from each other, and everything is healthy.