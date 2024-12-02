Man refuses to attend friend's wedding; 'After the Facebook argument, it's NOT worth it.' AITA?

"AITA for wanting to skip my friend's 3rd wedding?"

This buddy and I have known each other since 1993. We were inseparable in middle school and high school then we went to different colleges until he got hurt and came back home. We hunted together a lot and were there for each other for a lot of big life events.

I was at his first wedding and for his first son's birth. I was with him after he decided to divorce his wife and marry the woman he was cheating on her with. I was there for him when that wife cheated on him and they got divorced. I was with him when he got COVID and didn't answer my phone calls for 12 hours and I sent the cops to his house to make sure he wasn't dead.