"AITA for refusing to attend my sister's wedding because she's not marrying a 'real person?'"

My 30F sister, “Jessica,” is getting married in a few weeks and I, (28M) am completely outraged. This isn't just any wedding; it’s a wedding to her “virtual boyfriend,” who she met on a gaming app! Yes, you read that right.

She’s honestly going through with a wedding to an animated avatar that she controls. Apparently, he “understands her better than anyone ever could” and “makes her feel special in ways that real people can’t.”

She’s been obsessed with this game for the past year, and I’ve tried to be supportive, but this is just too far. Who marries a digital character? She’s throwing an entire wedding with decorations, a cake, and invitations! She wants me to be the best man...to a COMPUTER GENERATED CHARACTER.