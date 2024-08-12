Man refuses to attend sister's virtual wedding, 'she's not marrying a real person.' AITA?

My 30F sister, “Jessica,” is getting married in a few weeks and I, (28M) am completely outraged. This isn't just any wedding; it’s a wedding to her “virtual boyfriend,” who she met on a gaming app! Yes, you read that right.
She’s honestly going through with a wedding to an animated avatar that she controls. Apparently, he “understands her better than anyone ever could” and “makes her feel special in ways that real people can’t.”
She’s been obsessed with this game for the past year, and I’ve tried to be supportive, but this is just too far. Who marries a digital character? She’s throwing an entire wedding with decorations, a cake, and invitations! She wants me to be the best man...to a COMPUTER GENERATED CHARACTER.
I’ve told her I can’t support her delusions and that this is ridiculous. I offered to take her to counseling to help her face reality, but she flipped out. Now she’s saying I’m some kind of monster for not accepting her “love.” There are tons of people in her life who think this is a terrible idea, but I’m the one being singled out as the villain.
She’s been crying for weeks, telling everyone I’m an awful brother, and now my family is pressuring me to attend “to keep the peace.” I just can’t lower myself to that level.
AITA for standing my ground and refusing to attend this farce? Throw anything at me. Am I the bad guy for protecting my sister from this ridiculous situation?
Creepy-Project38 said:
NTA and your parents shouldn't entertain this idea, they're not protecting her feelings they're just feeding her mental illness more.
EngineerLostonPertam said:
NTA. Not required to participate in someone else's mental issues. She needs help.
JuliaX1984 said:
NTA She can make a virtual brother character for the wedding.
ladygreyowl13 said:
NTA - please don’t enable your sister’s delusions.
great-nanato5 said:
NTA, hopefully she won't have "virtual" kids that she asks you to watch.
ccl-now said:
NTA. She is delusional and you should not support her in perpetuating her delusions.