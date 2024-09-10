Man refuses to babysit sister's kids after she says his career isn't 'real work.' AITA?

katjadavydovad840z said:

NTA. Just because you work from home doesn’t mean you’re not working, and your sister has no right to dismiss your job as “not real.” If she can’t respect what you do, why should you feel obligated to help her out? It’s not punishment—it’s setting boundaries and standing up for yourself. Family helps each other, sure, but it goes both ways, and she needs to respect your time and career.