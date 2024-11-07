Man refuses to cancel three-week adventure with friends for brother's wedding. AITA?

I was genuinely happy for him and politely reminded him that I wouldn’t be able to attend because of this long-planned trip. He knows all about it since I’ve been talking about it a lot out of excitement. He kept insisting, though, saying he needs me there and that being his best man is more important than a “friends trip.”

I understand that a wedding is a big deal, and I do feel bad that I won’t be there, but the timing is really tough. Canceling this trip would let down my two best friends (who aren’t invited to the wedding, as they aren’t friends with my brother) and would mean losing a ton of money.