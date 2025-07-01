Man refuses to cater to in-laws' requests, 'I was just setting some boundaries.' AITA?

I'm moving into a new apartment soon with my partner. The apartment comes with two underground garage parking spots, which we plan to use for our own cars. Parking on the street is known to be really rough in the area, which is why the garage spots are such a big deal to us.
At a recent family gathering, my brother-in-law mentioned that he’d feel more comfortable visiting if I could move my car so that he could use my spot during his visits. I told him I didn’t really want to do that because it would mean moving my car out to the street, then moving it back again later; possibly late at night. That’s just super inconvenient for me.
Then, during the same event, my sister-in-law brought up wanting certain snacks in my fridge that she likes. I told her she could totally bring over a charcuterie board or whatever snacks she wants, and that we could enjoy them together or store the leftovers.
She said no, I should be the one to buy and keep them stocked. I jokingly said something like, “How are you going to tell me what I’m supposed to buy and put in my fridge?”
Apparently, both of them got kind of offended. My sister-in-law said, “Dang, you don’t have to get so worked up about it,” but I honestly didn’t feel like I was being aggressive; I was just setting some boundaries. AITA in either of these situations?
For clarification, I'm a dude lol. Also, the in laws would only be visiting for the day since they only live about 15-30 mins away. Also, my SIL has also made comments about making the spare bedroom have a spare bed for guests, lol. That spare room would be my office/gym since I work from home majority of the days. I thought that would also be fun to mention lol.
Srvntgrrl_789 said:
NTA. You’re not obligated to turn your home into an Airbnb for your partner’s family. That’s ridiculous and entitled.
Healthy-Magician-502 said:
NTA. Are your in-laws trying to move in? What does your partner have to say about their behavior?
B8taur said:
NO WAY! NTA. There are some questions I have, but they don't change my opinion. Why is the bil uncomfortable? Concerned about his BMW? As I commented below, let him call an Uber. Your sil is even more totally off base. A guest eats what their host serves.
You want to order something specific? There are such places. They are restaurants. If its' charcuterie she wants, that covers a wide range of things. You can whip up a chicken liver pate that's both easy and inexpensive, but ONLY if you think you and your SO would like it too. My "third ear" hears something else going on. Ignore it.
Longjumping-Job-2544 said:
ESH. You need to learn how to host but they also shouldn’t be so upset when you are terrible at it. The proper thing is to just not see you especially if you live somewhere so inconvenient and can’t do the bare minimum social customs required.
Advanced-Pear-8988 said:
NTA- they are sure ENTITLED! WTAF requests that the host moves their own car. If they want specific snacks they need to bring them themselves not you.
ScammerC said:
What does SIL keep in the fridge for you guys? NTA.
Electronic_Wait_7500 said:
"We weren't really planning to invite guests over yet anyway so it's a non-issue at this time." NTA.