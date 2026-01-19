Man refuses to change chore chart after wife starts working full-time. AITA?

"AITA for refusing to change the chore chart even though my wife works full-time now?"

I met my wife in college and she was soon pregnant after we graduated. We moved in together and it was decided that she will not look for a job until she after she gave birth. Our daughter was born and my wife was a SAHM for the first two years. We had a lot of fights about the chore splitting.

I was very overwhelmed coming home and having to do a ton of chores after work and also spend time with our daughter . This has gotten worse as our daughter has gotten older and is a little tornado

The biggest issue was she wouldn’t pick up at all especially in the kitchen. That ment I would come home clean the kitchen, cook and then clean the kitchen again. The have to go around and clean up the days activities.