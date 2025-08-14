Man refuses to let coworker use his personal project to impress their boss, 'I don't feel comfortable.' AITA?

Ensure that you only work on this project at home to prevent the company from trying to claim ownership of your intellectual property, especially if it's something that has value and can be sold or licensed. If you work on it on company hours or equipment then they may have a better case, if they try it.

AConfusedDumba$s said:

NTA. Why should "the team" get credit for something you've been doing off company hours? Like another commenter said, she pretty obviously just wants to steal credit for your work to try and secure a promotion. If you end up finishing the project or want to present its in-progress state, then you should be the one to do it.

Motor_Dark6406 said: