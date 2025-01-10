Man refuses to cut off 'disgusting' dad for half siblings, 'they gave me an ultimatum.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my half siblings I won't drop my dad for them?"

When I (24m) was 7 my mom died. I had two younger half siblings who were 4 and 3 at the time. They had different dad's. The older of my two half siblings was born as the result of an affair mom had while she was married to dad.

He found out about the affair before mom gave birth and got a DNA test so he didn't have to be responsible for the baby. He had to do the same again because mom got pregnant again before the divorce was finalized and had to prove he wasn't the father.

It was apparently a really big fight because she wanted him to raise the three of us and he said never. My mom had primary custody of me and full custody of my half siblings because neither had their dad in the picture.