Man refuses to 'donate' to dream wedding for a friend he's 'not a fan of;' AITA?

The cost of attending a wedding can add up, especially with destination weddings and bachelor/bachelorette parties becoming 3-day events...

So, when a conflicted wedding guest decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet about whether or not he'd be wrong to refrain from donating to his wife's friend's crowd-funded dream wedding, people were ready to weigh in.

AITA For Refusing To Help Fund My Wife's Friends' Wedding?

My (35m) wife's (35f) friend (36f) is getting married in a month. My wife is a bridesmaid. I am not a fan of this friend.

But that's just me, so I'm gonna move on to the real issue.

This friend wants to have her dream wedding (according to wife) but is a little short on money.

My wife had told me that friend would like some donations and if I was okay with her donating about $3,000 (?) In usd.