Man refuses to double apologize to his brother after being excluded from his wedding. AITA? MINI UPDATE

Fast forward two years, and my mum kept pressuring me to apologize for the sake of family peace. So, even though I didn’t feel I was in the wrong, I sent a message apologizing and saying I’d rather we support each other as siblings. He ignored it. I even sent him Christmas and birthday messages—also ignored. At that point, I gave up trying.

Now, here’s where things escalate. I recently visited my oldest brother to see my niece and nephews, and he told me that my brother and his girlfriend are now engaged. However, I—and another one of our brothers (who owes him money)—are not invited to the wedding. Apparently, he told our oldest brother that he might consider inviting me if I apologized (again).