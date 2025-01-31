Man refuses to eat birthday cake from girlfriend until she apologizes, 'she's not a priority.' AITA?

"AITA for barely eating any of the cake my girlfriend made for my birthday and refusing to eat anything else she bakes until she apologizes?"

I've been with my current girlfriend for almost three years and we pretty much get along for most things except when it comes to my mother. My mother is mentally slow (I don't know what else to call since she grew up pretty rough was never formally diagnosed) and had me very young, her being physically and emotionally younger made her a fun mom just not very responsible.

In any case this is one of the main reasons my girlfriend feels uncomfortable around my mom because she says she has no manners and can be rude both of which can be true at times but my mom doesn't do things intentionally it's just how she was raised and it's hard to teach her new things.