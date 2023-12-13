Man refuses to financially support 'someone else's child' after breakup, 'I was going to adopt the kid.' AITA?

My ex (F28) had a child before we were together. That was never an issue when we started dating and when it got serious, she asked to move into my house with the child and I was happy about that.

Throughout the relationship, I treated the kid as I would my own child. I paid for everything (sports club, insurance, tutoring, etc.). She receives $389/m in child support from the father, and he sees the child maybe once a month

.

Fast forward two years, we have our own kid and one big happy family. We'd been talking about getting married, and when we did, I would adopt her first kid, which the dad was ok with.