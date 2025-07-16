Man refuses to make food for picky girlfriend, 'I've been cooking exclusively chicken.' AITA?

So I finally told her that if she’s not willing to budge, I’m not going to keep cooking meals that only she enjoys. I’ll still make something we can both eat every now and then, sure, but most days I’m going to cook what I actually enjoy.

And if that doesn’t work for her, she’s welcome to bring her own groceries and I can guide her to cook her own meal or she can order takeout. That's where she got really upset, she went off saying, “You knew I don't eat most things from the start, so why drag this relationship on for 6 months if it was such a burden?”