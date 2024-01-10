Man refuses to forgive wife for kissing another man, 'She is blaming it on PPD.' AITA?

"AITA for not forgiving my wife for kissing another guy even though she was suffering from PPD?"

My wife gave birth about one year ago and she changed. She was angry all the time, suspicious and paranoid of everyone. I think her mother filled her head against me. She would constantly accused me of cheating and MIL and her would talk about bad about me on the phone when I was not home.

One day she said she is leaving me and her mother was packing her stuff. She left with our daughter to her mothers house. Later that night, she called me and told me that she kissed a guy and asked me how it feels to be cheated on. Accusing me again of being a cheater and how I betrayed her. I finally had enough and told her to not come back.