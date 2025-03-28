Man refuses to give his retired dad $20,000 'he gave me years ago.' AITA?

I did use that money during my time studying to pay for exams, licensing, rent, etc.—which is exactly what he told us the money was there for. He never said it was a loan or that I’d need to repay it.

Now, almost a decade later, he says I owe him the rest of the money and that he needs it—not for the gas station anymore, but to support my siblings’ education. The reasoning has completely changed.

What’s worse is he knows that I’ve been carefully investing my savings for my own retirement, and he’s essentially asking me to sell off long-term investments to fund his latest business idea. He retired in 2023 at age 60 and has since refused to return to work to help support the family.