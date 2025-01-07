Man refuses to give his seat up on the plane so a child could sit next to his dad 'behave yourself.' AITA?

So basically I (29M) boarded my short flight (70 min) which has a 2-2 seating arrangement. I had booked myself a window seat and when I got there I saw a maybe 7 year old boy sitting in there, next to his father (about 50 y/o) in the aisle seat. The opposite row also had his mother and his sister sitting there.

Although this happened less than 24h ago I was exhausted so I don't remember the conversation word for word. I pointed towards my seat and the father asked me if I would mind swapping so they could sit together, and that their seat is in the row behind it. I said that I would only swap if it is a window seat, and he said it is an aisle seat. Then I said I wouldn't swap and the following conversation happened.

Him: So do you want to sit next to my son?

Me: I don't care I just want the window seat.

Him: standing up and getting his son up you are a very nice person. I mean not a very nice person