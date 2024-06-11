Man refuses to go on vacation with in-laws; wife furiously says, 'I need a temporary separation.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

It’s made me even more determined to stand my ground. They seem to forget I have parents too.

I just don’t want to be hated, this holiday is 8 months away and I don’t want 8 months of hate especially when we live in such close proximity.

Update 2:

Last night my wife and I went out for dinner, my idea so we could speak and I hoped being in a public place would make her less likely to scream/cry etc.

I told her all the advice that I had read on here and showed her the text I received from her mum. She listened to everything I had to say and I could see her physically cringe when she read the text. She apologised for the way she had acted and said she hadn’t even considered it from my POV.