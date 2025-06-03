Man refuses to help mom financially, 'she kept a secret from me for 20 years.' AITA?

I confronted my mum, to which she started to cry and admitted that, yes, he was actually my father. She never told him she was pregnant, so he left. He had no idea that I existed at all until recently when we probably saw my baby pics on FB or our old mutual friend's statuses put together. Idk if/when to meet him though.

He seems nice, stable and I assume married with kids. Our text messages were quite long and detailed, and personal hence excluded them from this post. He says how he would've been there, would've raised me. I get emotional thinking about it in my head, but this is where the conflict starts my mum just got fired prior to my dad messaging me. She asked if I could help pay her rent for a few months, and I said no.