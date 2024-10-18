Man refuses to help his struggling elderly parents, 'they ignored my wedding.' AITA?

Recently, my parents reached out to me, saying they are struggling financially and need my help. They’re both nearing retirement age, and my dad lost his job last year. My brother, who they’ve always relied on, has also been having his own financial troubles and can’t support them anymore. They asked if I could take them in or help pay their bills.

I told them that after they ignored one of the most important days of my life, I no longer felt an obligation to help them. I explained that while I do feel some sympathy for their situation, their past actions have shown me that they don’t truly care about me or my happiness. My parents were furious, accusing me of being selfish and ungrateful, but I stood my ground.