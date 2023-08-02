Man refuses to open the door for wife's 'creepy' neighbor friend; AITA?

Weekly_Literature720 said:

NTA. If she flirts with you, tell her that you are uncomfortable with her advances towards you and will no longer open the door for her.

You mentioned having a camera outside so you can use that to show your wife. If your wife still doesn’t see the issue, since she says that her friend is simply like that, then tell your wife that she cannot pick out your friends. You have your own boundaries and your own dealbreakers.