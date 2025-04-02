Man refuses to be an organ donor for father, 'my siblings BEGGED me to save him.' AITA?

My father was abusive to me (20sM) but was never abusive to my siblings (all 8+ years younger than me). We're full siblings. He is my father as much as theirs. But he always treated me like crap and our mother allowed it so I don't have anything too nice to say about her either. In her own way she tried to be there for me. But she didn't save me from him and she sure as heck didn't prioritize making my life better.