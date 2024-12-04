Man refuses to participate in 'well-off' family's 'impersonal' $50 Christmas gift swap idea. AITA? UPDATED 3X

'WIBITA for not wanting to participate in my family’s 'one gift swap' Christmas idea?"

So, last night, I (22M) went with my mom to visit my brother, Leaf (27M), at his apartment. My other brother, Dax (24M), was also there. We were hanging out, eating, and just catching up since it's rare we’re all free at the same time.

Christmas is going to be weird this year because for the first time, we’re not all spending it together. Dax is spending the holiday with his in-laws, wife, and kids, and Leaf is doing the same. I’ll be with my mom, stepdad, my partner, and grandma. We’re planning to get together sometime after Christmas so we can all see each other, but it’s not the same.