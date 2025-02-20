Man refuses to put girlfriend on the deed of the house he's buying, 'I will marry her.' AITA?

I’ve (29M) started looking at houses to purchase in the past few weeks with the assistance of my parents, who just sold my childhood home and downsized. They will be helping add to down payment with a very generous amount. I currently live with my girlfriend (28F) of 3 1/2 years, have lived together for over 2 years, she will be moving in to the house as well.
In my girlfriend’s excitement about this she mentioned it to her parents. Her parents have insisted that she should be on the deed of this house. When my girlfriend first brought it up after they spoke, she used the phrase “she needs a safety net."
This took me aback because it made me feel like it’s a plan for a breakup. My dad is not having it at all. He says the money is an advance on my inheritance, and even though he likes her, he doesn’t want to split it 50/50 with my GF. He thinks it’s none of her parents business and it’s only between me, him and, my mom.
I do believe I will marry my girlfriend but we’ve had some persistent issues that I wanna see resolved, or worked on before I take that next step. Most of them are money which is the leading cause of divorce even over infidelity.
Things like Amazon spending, being irresponsible with a credit card, and not holding down a job. We’ve been in this apartment together for 30 months and she has worked for about 8 of those. When she worked she did contribute to bills.
This was so exciting when we first started looking and there was never even a question about her ownership of house. In my eyes it was always our house. Now I feel so anxious and like I don’t want to even move forward with it. AITA for wanting to keep only my name on the deed of this house?
Thank you to everyone who responded. I live in South Carolina for all the people mentioning common law marriages it seems that those ended and the only ones valid are from before 2019.
Definitely will still look into speaking to an attorney about what I need to do moving forward to ensure this house stays solely mine. I won’t make excuses for my GF cause she could be putting more effort in. She has diabetes, it affects her vision, and has impacted her driving abilities.
The 8 months she worked she was doing overnights 8pm- 4am cause I was able to drop her off and she took a Lyft or uber home. She has been seeing doctors and trying to get things under control so she can regain that independence of getting around. That will open up a lot more options of job for her that doesn’t have to work around my schedule.
I knew her parents were overstepping a boundary with this whole thing but after all your responses I know I’m in the right. I will not entertain any conversation of it, and make sure that my GF is standing together with me on that if she wants this relationship to continue.
I love my GF, she is my best friend, and we have an amazing relationship. I believe in her to get her stuff together and get her spending under control.
Far_Information_9613 said:
NTA. There are reasons you aren’t married yet. Use some of the money for pre-marital counseling. It’s time to resolve this or move on.
soyeah_87 said:
NTA. Do NOT put her on the deed. Especially as she is financially irresponsible and can't hold down a job. Sounds like her parents want her latched onto to a meal ticket.
ThatWhichLurks782 said:
NTA, unless she is contributing a sizeable amount to the down payment and paying monthly with you toward the mortgage. Since she sounds chronically unemployed, it's better not to add her to the deed until after you get married.
Gaucho1706 said:
NTA. If you later marry you can figure things out, but putting her name on before that begs for disaster. Trust me. I did it.
Gemfyre1 said:
Nta. It’s time to upgrade more than just the apartment.
ItsMorning_in_Berlin said:
NTA but I’d suggest you run away from this relationship. Sounds like a money grabbing group.