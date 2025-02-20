Man refuses to put girlfriend on the deed of the house he's buying, 'I will marry her.' AITA?

"AITA for not wanting to put my girlfriend on deed of house I’m purchasing?"

I’ve (29M) started looking at houses to purchase in the past few weeks with the assistance of my parents, who just sold my childhood home and downsized. They will be helping add to down payment with a very generous amount. I currently live with my girlfriend (28F) of 3 1/2 years, have lived together for over 2 years, she will be moving in to the house as well.

In my girlfriend’s excitement about this she mentioned it to her parents. Her parents have insisted that she should be on the deed of this house. When my girlfriend first brought it up after they spoke, she used the phrase “she needs a safety net."