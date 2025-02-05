Man refuses to remove tattoo dedicated to his ex for current girlfriend, 'can't you do this for me?' AITA? UPDATED

"AITA for refusing to remove a tattoo related to my ex...for my current partner?"

My 24M girlfriend 29F and I have been together 2 years. I only have one tattoo. I got it when I was 19 and it was given to me by my ex girlfriend. The tattoo, while it’s not directly about or “for” my ex, she was the person to tattoo it on me.

It’s a small, minimal tattoo. My ex and I never broke up. She died unexpectedly in an accident. I was 21. I haven’t been in a serious relationship until this one I’m in now, because I’ve taken time to overcome the loss and all the associated trauma.