Man refuses to replace $100 of Halloween candy his niece stole at GF's adults-only party. AITA?

It was sitting close to the back door so on Halloween I can just move it outside before I get home from work. Once I get home I then bring it in and pass out the candy myself. I asked him if he’d go to Costco and get more candy since his niece took over $100 worth of candy without her mom or him watching her or telling her not to do that.

He said no and again that it was my fault I put it out so his niece didn’t know. We’re 2 months into our relationship and never had any actual issues. Very happy, but this just seems selfish and rude. My friends just sided with me so I’m asking for unbiased opinions.

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

furyoffive said: